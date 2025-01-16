Obnoxious Eagles fan says he was provoked — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Murphy offered a parting gift to state workers in form of 12-weeks of fully paid family leave.

Tens of thousands of state workers would become eligible for up to 12-weeks of fully paid time off to care for a new baby. Currently, state workers can take up to 12-weeks at 85% of their full salary.

The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of 33 of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It also would flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a devastated territory.

Hui-Tzu “Isabella” Chen was a tenured foreign language educator with the Morris School District since 2017.

On March 13, 2024, an incident involved Chen and a male freshman, whom she suspected of copying work from another student.

With temperatures in the 40s, the neighbor brought the child back to its home around 12:30 p.m. only to find the caretaker unconscious.

First responders brought the caretaker to a hospital and notified the child's parent, who immediately came home from work, according to Brigantine police.

The child's gender and address were not disclosed.

An Eagles fan from New Jersey has now lost his job as a result of his obnoxious and vulgar heckling of a female Packers fan during last Sunday’s playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The woman’s fiancé posted video of the man repeatedly using the “C-word.” It immediately went viral, and the fan was identified as Ryan Caldwell from East Brunswick.

Banned for life from Lincoln Financial field and fired from his job, Ryan Caldwell has issued an apology, but says he was provoked.

