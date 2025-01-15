NJ neighbor finds toddler out in cold, babysitter passed out drunk

🚨 The toddler was spotted outside by a neighbor

🚨 The babysitter was passed out in the house

🚨 The parents hired the sitter online

BRIGANTINE — A city resident found a toddler out in the cold on Monday afternoon.

With temperatures in the 40s, the neighbor brought the child back to its home around 12:30 p.m. only to find the caretaker unconscious.

First responders brought the caretaker to a hospital and notified the child's parent, who immediately came home from work, according to Brigantine police.

The child's gender and address were not disclosed.

Significant amount of alcohol consumed

The caretaker, identified as Jena Davidson, 35, of Ventnor City, consumed “a significant amount” of the homeowner’s alcohol and went unconscious, police said.

Davidson was later charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the parent, Davidson had been hired via “a well known online platform used for childcare." Police did not disclose the name of the company.

