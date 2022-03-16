Nutley, NJ substitute charged with lewdness while teaching

NUTLEY — A substitute teacher was charged and arrested following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” while teaching Friday, according to Nutley police.

Richard Dunn, 58, was in the midst of teaching a class at Nutley High School when the behavior took place, according to Nutley police Lt. Tony Montanari. Following an investigation, Dunn was arrested on Tuesday in Nutley.

Montanari would not disclose the nature of Dunn's behavior.

According to the complaint and affidavit obtained by NJ.com, Dunn masturbated and exposed himself while sitting at the desk in front of the classroom during a digital music class. He was caught on video by a student, according to the complaint.

Charged in a second school incident

Dunn was charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count of lewdness. He was also charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a minor while substituting in another class at the high school on February 1.

"Protecting the children, and the residents of this community is our number one concern. When police are called upon to investigate allegations as serious as the ones reported last week, we prioritize our efforts to ensure no one is at risk," Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement.

Dunn is being held at the Essex County Corrections.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

