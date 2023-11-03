NJ’s secret baby blood stash — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Keep these politicians off the ballot, most voters in NJ say
There should be a limit on how many times an individual can serve in the same elected position, as well as a maximum age for elected officials overall, according to an overwhelming majority of voters in a new poll out of Stockton University.
Across all demographics, New Jersey adults strongly agreed that term and age limits should exist for people who are voted into office.
⬛ NJ has been secretly keeping the blood of every baby born here
Every year, about 100,000 babies are born in New Jersey.
Each newborn undergoes a blood test to screen for more than 60 diseases, under state law. Those blood samples are then stored by the state for 23 years each — without first getting parental consent.
It’s the lack of consent and unlimited opportunity to use the samples that are the root of a federal, class action lawsuit filed by several NJ parents.
⬛ Cops: Texas man killed his wife in Camden County hotel
RUNNEMEDE — A 38-year-old man shot his wife to death at a hotel and stole a vehicle to get away, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Steven Burgess, of Spring, Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, Runnemede officers responded to the Days Inn for a report of a carjacking and a shooting.
⬛ Massive coaster news at Six Flags with mega merger
Six Flags and Cedar Fair are merging. The combined company instantly becomes a leading amusement park operator and creates perhaps the most thrilling roller coaster venue in the world.
Combined, the company will boast 42 parks and 9 resort properties across 17 States, Canada and Mexico, including Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Dorney Park in Allentown, PA.
⬛ Electrical equipment blamed for third fatal fire in Ocean County
PLUMSTED — Electrical equipment is being blamed for a mobile home fire Wednesday that left a woman dead and her husband hospitalized in Ocean County's third fatal fire this week.
The fire was reported underneath the residence on Lakewood Road in Plumsted around 10 a.m. with one person inside and another outside, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
