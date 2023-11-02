Keep these politicians off the ballot, most voters in NJ say

❎ Term limits do not exist in U.S. Congress or the New Jersey Legislature

❎ Most NJ residents support an age cap and a term cap

❎ Every NJ Legislature seat is on the Nov. 7 ballot

There should be a limit on how many times an individual can serve in the same elected position, as well as a maximum age for elected officials overall, according to an overwhelming majority of voters in a new poll out of Stockton University.

Across all demographics, New Jersey adults strongly agreed that term and age limits should exist for people who are voted into office.

Eighty percent of respondents said they support term limits for members of Congress, meaning that after they've served a certain number of terms, they would not be able to hold that office any longer. Eighty-one percent said they support term limits for members of the New Jersey Legislature.

Term limits do not currently exist for lawmakers at the state or federal level.

A maximum age limit for elected office?

According to the poll released by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton, some people are just too old to be voted into office.

"I think what it comes down to is, people ultimately want their elected officials to be a reflection of the people they represent," said Alyssa Maurice, research associate with the Hughes Center.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said elected officials should no longer be permitted to hold office once they reach a certain age.

Among those who prefer a maximum age cap, most said that between the ages of 60 and 69 is a good limit, followed by the age range of 70-79.

attachment-Age limits chart loading...

"Support for these limits was universal," Maurice said. "People of all ages and party affiliations are wary of career politicians serving indefinitely."

According to Stockton, 59 is the median age of U.S. House members, and 65 is the median age of U.S. Senators, outpacing the median age of the American people (39).

All 120 seats of the New Jersey Legislature are up for grabs on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Seventy-three percent of poll respondents expressed support for maximum age limits for Supreme Court justices.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023 In time for November elections, 1,804 board of education candidates have been registered around New Jersey, for a total of 1,487 open seats.

These are not evenly spread — some boards have zero candidates for an available spot, while others have more than three candidates vying for each seat. The following competitive races are based on data from the New Jersey School Board Association. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt