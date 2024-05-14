Check the fridge: NJ recall of product that could make you ill

🔵 Aldi stores in 28 states including NJ are recalling a popular refrigerated product

If you recently bought cream cheese from a popular New Jersey supermarket, you may want to toss it or get a refund.

Aldi, in cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc., has recalled eight-ounce portions of its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive and Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products due to potential salmonella.

The affected products were sold in Washington D.C., and 28 other states, including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Other affected states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled 8 oz. cups have various sell-by-dates between August 30 and September 22, 2024.

“Aldi puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund,” the company stated.

The German-based grocer has issued an apology for the inconvenience and concern caused by the recall.

If there are any customers impacted by the recall who have questions, call Schreiber Foods at 1-800-644-5473 or email consumer.relations@schreiberfoods.com.

