This is NJ shoppers’ favorite item at Costco

People go to stores like Costco for all manner of reasons: a cheap hot dog meal, jumbo sized barrels of cheese puffs, or a pallet of cleaning products. But what is Costco’s most popular item? Well, that depends on what state you’re in.

As reported on Real Simple, folks at a site called Coupon Birds used a combination of social media sites and Google data to determine what the most popular Costco item is in each state.

The most popular item in four states (the most of any product) is Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells.

Most popular in three states is Trident Fish Sticks; they are another convenience option. They can be ready in as little as three minutes.

Store label products are also very popular at Costco, whose private label is Kirkland. This includes nearly two thirds (19 out of 30) of Costco’s most popular products come from the Kirkland Signature line.

When it comes to alcohol products (which not all Costcos carry), the clear leader is Kirkland Signature Prosecco, with Kirkland Signature French Vodka.

Of course, everyday products are a very popular purchase at Costco; things like diapers (#1 in Utah) and Kirkland Signature Paper Towels (tops in Alabama and Alaska).

All that being said, what is the No. 1 Costco item purchased by New Jersey shoppers?

I warn you, it’s not exciting, sexy, or intriguing.

The No. 1 Costco item purchased in New Jersey is Kirkland Signature Stretch Tite Plastic Food Wrap.

I told you it wasn’t that exciting; but everybody needs plastic food wrap, I guess.

