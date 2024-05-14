NJ is one of the most family friendly destinations

Add another feather to New Jersey’s cap: a new study says New Jersey is one of the top ten family destinations.

Since the research was gathered by a bicycle marketplace, Buycycle, there’s an additional emphasis on being bike-friendly, too.

They ranked various family-friendly factors including the number of family-friendly hotels, child-friendly restaurants, parks, playgrounds as well as considered a range of cycling factors such as length of bike paths, the number of family bike tours and cycle route length to uncover the best places across the nation that are perfect for families to explore together.

While New Jersey ranked 10th overall, we did get low marks for the safety of bicyclists in the state, coming in third worst. We have a lot of family-friendly amenities that boost our rating, apparently.

When it comes to cycling in New Jersey, the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail is a standout, offering 70 miles of continuous, multi-use path that is perfect for family rides and long-distance cyclists alike. The trail runs alongside historic canals and through picturesque towns.

In contrast, the Patriots’ Path in Morris County caters to mountain bikers seeking more rugged trails. This network spans over 35 miles, featuring varied terrain and connecting a series of parks and landmarks.

On top of Buycyle’s family friendly rankings, California is far and away the leader, followed by Florida, Texas, New York, and Michigan.

