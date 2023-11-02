RUNNEMEDE — A 38-year-old man shot his wife to death at a hotel and stole a vehicle to get away, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Steven Burgess, of Spring, Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, Runnemede officers responded to the Days Inn for a report of a carjacking and a shooting.

A male victim on the scene informed police that a man had fired a handgun at him and stole his vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

Officers then searched the hotel and found Morris suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Burgess was arrested the same day. He is currently in custody in Philadelphia, pending extradition to New Jersey.

According to officials, this is an active investigation and additional charges are pending.

