NJ woman killed by hippo on dream safari — NJ Top News
Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:
⬛ Animals suffered in silence: NJ revokes permits for mall aquarium
https://nj1015.com/after-violations-nj-revokes-permits-for-seaquest-woodbridge-mall-aquarium/
Even before SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened at Woodbridge Center mall in 2019, animal rights groups including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals voiced concerns about the company's track record in other states.
The company can still appeal.
⬛ NJ man whose wife was killed by a hippo sues US booking company
https://nj1015.com/nj-man-whose-wife-was-killed-by-in-a-hippo-attack-sues-us-booking-company/
Craig and Lisa Manders were on a guided walk in Zambia in June when a hippo charged out of the water, grabbed Lisa Manders by its mouth and crushed her head and body with its bite, according to the lawsuit filed against African Portfolio, a safari tour company based in Greenwich, Connecticut. The company denies the lawsuit's allegations.
⬛ China runs E-ZPass? NJ lawmaker wants Trump to block $1.7B deal
Lawmakers are sounding the alarm over the New Jersey Turnpike Authority's decision to grant a massive E-ZPass contract to a firm with possible ties to communists in China over an American company.
The $1.73 billion contract awarded to TransCore is a risk to national security, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, said on "Fox & Friends" last week.
"This is a company that is connected directly with the CCP," Van Drew said. "The New Jersey Turnpike and these other roads are very important. They can monitor where our military equipment is being driven, where peoples' personal driving habits are, and everything else."
⬛ NJ electricity rates to skyrocket by 20%
New Jersey residents and businesses will have to figure out how to afford skyrocketing electric bills after the state announced rates will increase by at least 17% for each of the major utilities.
The new rate hikes will take effect on June 1, according to the state Board of Public Utilities.
Ratepayers can expect shocking increases whether they have Jersey Central Power & Light, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric, or Rockland Electric Company.
⬛ NJ workers to address ticking time bomb of abandoned mines
The closure of Route 80 could last for several more days as the Department of Transportation maps the area around a sinkhole to determine where a "Swiss cheese" network of abandoned mines could cause more problems.
On Tuesday, a 4-foot-deep sinkhole collapsed the center lane of the eastbound side near Exit 34 in Wharton. It is the same area as another sinkhole in December. Crews stabilized the 11-foot-wide sinkhole after working through Tuesday night's snowstorm.
