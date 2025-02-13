NJ workers to address ticking time bomb of abandoned mines under roads

✅ A sinkhole continues to close Route 80 east before Route 15 in Wharton

✅ The NJ DOT will map out abandoned mines under and around the highway

✅ A collapsed mine caused the December sinkhole in the same area

The closure of Route 80 could last for several more days as the Department of Transportation maps the area around a sinkhole to determine where a "Swiss cheese" network of abandoned mines could cause more problems.

On Tuesday, a 4-foot-deep sinkhole collapsed the center lane of the eastbound side near Exit 34 in Wharton. It is the same area as another sinkhole in December. Crews stabilized the 11-foot-wide sinkhole after working through Tuesday night's snowstorm.

Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris said the DOT is creating a "boring grid," which maps out where the ground is solid or weak.

William Kroth, the executive director of the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, told New Jersey 101.5 that many abandoned-mine maps are inaccurate and described the ground in this part of the state as "Swiss cheese."

Abandoned mines in North Jersey. Arrow points to Route 80 in Wharton Abandoned mines in North Jersey. Arrow points to Route 80 in Wharton (NJDEP/Canva) loading...

How long will Route 80 east remain closed

The investigation will be conducted 200-250 feet east and west of the sinkholes on Route 80. Crews will work up to 60 feet under the ground and make "safe permanent repairs" to the bedrock.

"This is what we want to hear when we're dealing with mine issues whether they are under an interstate or in someone's backyard. You have to work down to the bedrock to make proper repairs that are permanent," Morris said on Facebook.

He said that the westbound lanes will be closed early Saturday morning to allow for exploration underground.

Morris believes that people are more interested in a safe roadway than getting the job done quickly.

"I left the call feeling pretty confident that they understand the risks that they are taking it all very seriously of course and that they are going to do the proper steps that a geotechnical or mining engineer would undertake in order to fix this problem that they have inherited," Morris said, adding that he believes the crews are dealing the problem "appropriately."

