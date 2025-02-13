ICE agents make arrest outside store in affluent NJ ‘sanctuary city’

☑️ Mayor Tim Dougherty said ICE agents made an arrest outside a Staples store

☑️ The Democrat said police were not notified about ICE being in town

☑️ Morristown designated itself a 'fair and welcoming community' in 2017

MORRISTOWN — An arrest by ICE agents Tuesday night stunned residents of this affluent Democratic town that for years has limited its cooperation federal immigration authorities.

In a statement on the town's Facebook page, Mayor Tim Dougherty said municipal police were not notified about ICE’s action. He said that under state policy, police do not assist ICE agents and urged residents to be calm.

"I want to be clear to Morristown residents that we value and respect our local immigrant community and that we will do everything in our power to ensure that their rights are respected and that they are treated with dignity and humanity during this uncertain time," Dougherty said.

"We must also stand together to ensure that law-abiding immigrants who are contributing to our society are treated fairly."

The mayor told the Daily Record the arrest took place outside a Staples store on Lafayette Street. He learned of the arrest after an ambulance was called to the scene.

A 'fair and welcoming community'

ICE's Newark office on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for confirmation of the arrest.

The Democrat who is seeking re-election to a fifth term, has spoken against President Donald Trump's aggressive illegal-immigration policy.

The Town Council in 2017 passed a resolution designating Morristown as a "fair and welcoming community." The action limits cooperation with ICE, a move taken by communities and states that on point labeled themselves "sanctuary" jurisdictions for refugees, asylum seekers and those lacking proper documentation for remaining in the country.

Census data shows 65% of the town's foreign-born population are not U.S. citizens. The council in January endorsed the state Immigrant Trust Act.

Eric Scott contributed to this report

