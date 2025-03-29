Route 80 lanes to remain closed for another month

🚧 Route 80 will remain closed for another month in both directions in Morris County

🚧 A "significant void" was found under the westbound lanes

🚧 Business owners continue to see less business

WHARTON — Route 80 lanes will remain closed for at least a month more after sinkholes began collapsing the interstate this winter.

Optimism about opening up lanes on the westbound side was dashed with the discovery of a "significant void" under the left lane during testing of the integrity of the ground, according to Transportation Commissioner Fran O’Connor. It will require another five weeks of work to before the westbound lanes can reopen in mid-May. Seven more weeks of work are needed before at least two eastbound lanes can be opened by the end of May.

“As we have said since these issues began, safety is our top priority and we must ensure that the roadway is safe for motorists before we can reopen. I am confident in the plan Commissioner Fran O’Connor and his team have put together to get this critical roadway repaired and reopened," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Frustrated business owners

It can't come soon enough for business owners along Route 10, 15 and 46, which have are clogged daily with commuters who aren't stopping and residents who can't get to their stores.

"It's very frustrating. There's no answers in sight. The timeline constantly changes. There's a lot of traffic out there. People just can't get anywhere in Wharton in a timely fashion. What used to be a five minute commute to get here is taking 25 to 30 minutes so their lunch breaks would essentially be in the car," Constantine Sedereas, owner of the Townsquare Diner on Route 15 in Wharton, told Eric Scott on the New Jersey 101.5 morning show on Friday.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, said he wants the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to develop a grant program for affected businesses. He said representatives from the agency will be in Wharton on Monday.

