✅ Both directions of Route 80 have been closed at Exit 34 since March

✅ Work crews have been working in each direction to expedite the work

✅ Heavy rain has caused another delay in reopening

WHARTON — The reopening of Route 80 has been delayed yet again, this time because of recent rainy weather.

Two work crews have been working on the interstate near Exit 34 to fill the voids under the surface that could easily collapse and create more sinkholes.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, told Eric Scott on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show that heavy rains of the past week have cost the crews three days of work.

"The weather conditions have just been horrible and they've lost three days of being able to pour concrete," Bucco said. "The crews continue to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But pouring concrete. You really can't pour it effectively in the type of weather that we've been having because it has to be able to cure."

A weather station in nearby Parsippany recorded over 3 inches of rain since Tuesday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. He said the biggest deluge was on Wednesday.

Sealant can't be applied in the rain

The NJ DOT explained that all three concrete slabs have been poured. A sealant that is applied after the concrete cures cannot be done in the rain. Once that is complete, stone and aggregate will be added on top of the concrete slabs to form the roadway base in preparation for paving multiple layers of asphalt.

The two eastbound lanes scheduled to reopen on Sunday will now reopen on Wednesday, according to the NJ DOT. The westbound lanes remain on track to reopen after the Memorial Day weekend by the end of May.

All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by June 25, according to the NJ DOT.

