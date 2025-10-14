Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

What would you do if you came out of a restaurant and found a creepy photo and note on your windshield?

Things got a little stabby at a Marshalls store in North Jersey after a customer got tired of waiting in line.

Frustration is added to mourning for a New Jersey mother whose son was found dead near the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

And ICYMI: A shocking text scandal rocks a local board of education race in New Jersey.

Plus: Today is the last day to register to vote in the November election. If you want to help choose our next governor:

Keep scrolling to learn the details of today's top stories.

A checkout line argument escalates into stabbing, cops say

❗ A checkout line argument escalates into stabbing, cops say

😲 Woman buys knives, uses one to stab another customer

🔴 Victim was shopping with family

No one likes waiting in a long checkout line, but one shoppers frustration escalated into a stabbing, according to police.

It happened at the Kearny Marshalls store in Hudson County on Saturday.

Police say the checkout line was long inside the store. It was apparently too long for 25-year-old Amber Thompson.

Thompson, according to police, was arguing with another customer over "the speed of the checkout line."

The other customer had been shopping with her family and was also waiting in the long line. It is not clear what words were exchanged, but the situation escalated.

Police say Thompson purchased a set of kitchen knives, took one out of the package and used it to attack the other shopper.

A new poll shows 75% of New Jersey voters say there aren't enough homes to rent or buy.

In extreme cases, towns are seizing property to make room for new housing

A majority support prioritizing new housing over preserving towns' character.

🔴 A new poll shows 75% of New Jersey voters say there aren’t enough homes to rent or buy.

🔴 In extreme cases, towns are seizing property to make room for new housing

🔴 A majority support prioritizing new housing over preserving towns’ character.

A new poll finds you're in the minority if you believe that New Jersey towns and cities should prioritize preservation and local control over building new homes and apartments.

Rapid development is one of the most contentious issues in the Garden State.

New Jersey towns and cities are required to build up to 1,000 units of affordable housing to meet their Mount Laurel Decision obligations.

In some cases, towns are seizing large swathes of land through eminent domain. Officials in Cranbury faced fury after they tried to take a 150-year-old family farm for new apartments.

While public outcry against extreme measures has been loud, a new survey finds that most residents believe something needs to change.

An overwhelming majority, 75%, says there are not enough homes to rent or buy, according to a recent YouGov poll.

U.S. Naval Academy confirms death of 20-year-old midshipman from New Jersey

Mother says communication with the Academy has been "frustrating"

Kyle James was a history major and member of the academy's gospel choir

✅ U.S. Naval Academy confirms death of 20-year-old midshipman from New Jersey

✅ Mother says communication with the Academy has been “frustrating”

✅ Kyle James was a history major and member of the academy’s gospel choir

WHIPPANY — A midshipman from New Jersey has died at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The school on Sunday confirmed the death of Kyle Philbert James, 20. He was a member of the 36th Company and a history major who participated in the academy's gospel choir. The circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

"It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James' family, close friends, classmates, and company mates during this extremely difficult time," the school said in a written statement, adding that the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

The family told the Baltimore Sun that James' remains were found near the school.

Danielle Bellomo, Facebook app, Marlboro public schools logo Danielle Bellomo, Facebook app, Marlboro public schools logo loading...

☑️ Explosive texts rock Marlboro Board of Education race

☑️ Danielle Bellomo says the messages were “terrifying” and feared her family’s safety

☑️ Mayor condemns threats, calls for civility as tensions rise before the election

MARLBORO — Several texts that wound up posted to a Facebook group changed the course of a Monmouth County township's Board of Education election.

Screenshots of nasty text messages directed at school board member Danielle Bellomo, purported to have been sent by Scott Semaya, a Democratic candidate for one of three open Board of Education seats in Marlboro, were posted to the private Facebook group "Marlboro, NJ Residents Page," according to the New York Post. They were part of a group chat titled “ThisBitchNeedsToDie"

“Bellomo must be cold — her nips could cut glass right n,” one text said about the school board member who has no qualms about showing off her patriotic swimsuit body on social media.

Semaya and runningmate Melissa Goldberg have quit the race, according to screenshots of the announcements Bellomo posted to her Facebook page. Semaya said his decision was due to "family circumstances" while Goldberg said she would not accept the position should she win.

Woman says she found a disturbing note and explicit picture on her car

Randolph police & the Black River Barn are investigating after reports of similar incidents.

The restaurant installed a security camera and added parking lot patrols

🚨Woman says she found a disturbing note and explicit picture on her car

🚨Randolph police & the Black River Barn are investigating after reports of similar incidents.

🚨 The restaurant installed a security camera and added parking lot patrols

RANDOLPH — A woman says she found a sexually explicit message on her windshield after eating at a Morris County restaurant. It may not be the only one.

The woman told ABC 7 Eyewitness News she parked at the Black River Barn Restaurant on Oct. 11. She later found the note along with a Polaroid. She described the photo as "gross" and the note "shocking" because it described what they were wearing at that moment.

After initially reporting the incident to police, she also posted about it in a Facebook group. Several people said they had received similar notes and photos.

The restaurant acknowledged that they are working with the Randolph police's investigation.

“I have four daughters that have literally been raised in the Barn, I do not think it is a joke."

