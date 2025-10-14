Marshalls Madness: Shopper Stabbed Over Long Checkout Line
😡 A long checkout line at a Kearny Marshalls turned violent when tensions boiled over.
🔪 A 25-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a fellow shopper with a knife she had just bought.
🚔 Police arrested the suspect hiding in a store bathroom after the attack.
Shopper Stabbed in Kearny Marshalls Over Long Checkout Line
Frustration Boils Over During Weekend Shopping Trip
No one likes waiting in a long checkout line, but one shopper's frustration escalated into a stabbing, according to police.
It happened at the Kearny Marshalls store in Hudson County on Saturday.
Police say the checkout line was long inside the store. It was apparently too long for 25-year-old Amber Thompson.
Thompson, according to police, was arguing with another customer over "the speed of the checkout line."
The other customer had been shopping with her family and was also waiting in the long line. It is not clear what words were exchanged, but the situation escalated.
Suspect Allegedly Bought Knives, Then Used One to Attack
Police say Thompson purchased a set of kitchen knives, took one out of the package, and used it to attack the other shopper.
After the victim finished checking out, she and her family left the store and were heading for their vehicle.
It was there Thompson pursued the victim and, using one of the knives she had just purchased, "ultimately [stabbed] her multiple times," police said.
Victim Survives Stabbing Outside Marshalls Store
Officers from the Kearny Police Department found the victim bleeding from several puncture wounds in the parking lot. The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
After the attack, Thompson fled back into the Marshalls store.
Suspect Found Hiding in Bathroom With Bloody Knife
Police found her in a bathroom. A bloody knife was sitting on a baby changing table.
Thompson is facing the following charges:
- Second-degree aggravated assault
- Third-degree weapons offenses
- Fourth-degree weapons offenses
- Fourth-degree endangering
She is being held at the Hudson County Jail pending a court hearing. It is not known if Thompson has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.
10 mundane tasks NJ hates the most
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
12 rules to live by in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk
Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom