NJ Transit still not back to normal nearly a week after storm

NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line continues with limited service on Saturday and Sunday after a Monday storm caused damage to overhead wires near Maplewood.

Crews have been working since Monday night when a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Gusty winds brought down a tree onto the wires and caused extensive damage.

The modified weekend schedule will be available on the Morris & Essex Line between South Orange and New York Penn Station with regular weekend transfers to Montclair-Boonton Line trains at Newark Broad Street for Hoboken bound riders. The Gladstone Branch will remain suspended until further notice.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch riders on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

Fallen catenary pole on the Morris & Essex Line near Maplewood 3/8/22 Fallen catenary pole on the Morris & Essex Line near Maplewood 3/8/22 (NJ Transit) loading...

Weather wildcard

NJ Transit said the status of service on Monday will be determined over the weekend.

One factor could be Saturday's heavy rain and gusty winds that could potentially delay work. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is expecting winds to gust to over 40 mph and heavy rain that turns to snow during the midday.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder earlier told New Jersey 101.5 that there was "significant and extensive damage to infrastructure that's not readily available off the shelf."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

