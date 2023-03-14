NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ NJ school closings, delayed openings for snow — Tuesday, March 14

Rain will turn to snow in the northern third of the state Monday night where between 6 and 12 inches of wet snow will fall.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Murphy's next move on NJ school sex-ed standards

NJ education group is pushing Gov. Murphy to punish districts not adhering to controversial new sex-ed standards

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Police ask who left a dead cat in a Cranford mailbox

The incident, caught on a home's surveillance video, happened Sunday night in Cranford, police said.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Afterschool struggles in NJ — 3 kids waiting for every 1 enrolled

The demand is there, but the school- and community-based operations can't accept them all, mainly due to a shortage of help.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Big money: Don’t forget these NJ tax deductions for 2022

NJ doesn't offer a lot of deductions. Check this list to make sure you've claimed everything you can on your 2022 return.

Click HERE to read more.

