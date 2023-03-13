Video shows dead cat being stuffed into residential NJ mailbox

Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!
Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022
Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.
The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.
Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.
