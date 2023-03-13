Video shows dead cat being stuffed into residential NJ mailbox

🔶 Police are looking for someone that left a dead cat in a Cranford mailbox

🔶 The incident was caught on home surveillance video

🔶 Animal's origins were not immediately clear to police

CRANFORD — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the person who left a dead cat in someone’s mailbox.

Cranford police shared home surveillance footage from Sunday around 10 p.m., showing a person walking up a driveway with something in hand.

Minutes later, the individual walks away, empty-handed.

Cranford police search for person who left dead cat in mailbox (Cranford Police via Twitter) Cranford police search for person who left dead cat in mailbox (Cranford Police via Twitter) loading...

Officers were unsure if the cat was domesticated or feral, but it did not belong to the residence where it was left, according to police.

Anyone with possible information can contact Detective Matthew Siessel of the Cranford Police Department at 908-709-7209.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The most Irish towns in New Jersey Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.