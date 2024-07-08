PLAINFIELD — Somebody has answers and they're not coming forward.

Authorities are seeking the public's help with recovering information related to a cold case: the deaths of two individuals in April 1973.

During the overnight hours of April 19 that year, John Sabbatino, 27, of New Brunswick, and Jeanne Biondo, 37, of East Brunswick, were found shot to death in separate areas of the state, hours apart.

Sabbatino was found deceased near Otis and Grove Avenues in Edison shortly before 4 a.m., according to authorities. Approximately three hours later, Biondo was found dead in a vehicle parked near the motor vehicle inspection center in Plainfield.

Officials are referring to the incidents as a double homicide.

"Someone out there knows what happened that night, and we implore them to come forward with any information they may have, no matter how small it may seem," said Plainfield Police Director James Abney in a press release.

According to an investigation, the victims were reported to be at several locations prior to their deaths.

Sabbatino was seen at Mike Kerwin's Tavern in Middlesex, Carousel Lounge in Piscataway, and Cloud Nine Lounge in East Brunswick, according to officials. Biondo had been seen at Cloud Nine Lounge, Homestead Motel (at the same location as Cloud Nine Lounge), Deauville Diner in East Brunswick, and Midstate Bowling Alley in East Brunswick.

Anyone with information can contact Plainfield Police Department Lt. William Tyler at 908-753-3036, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Paul Kelley at 732-745-3330, or Union County Prosecutor's Office Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-418-2817.

Tips made through Union County Crime Stoppers that result in a conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)