NJ school closings, delayed openings for snow — Tuesday, March 14

Schools in North Jersey are delaying the start of classes or canceling all together for what will likely be winter's last snowstorm could leave up to a foot of snow Tueday

Rain will turn to snow in the northern third of the state Monday night according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow where between 5 and 10 inches of wet snow will fall. The rest of the state won't have much serious impact from the nor'easter.

"Focus on the impacts, not the numbers. Monday night into Tuesday is going to become wintry and treacherous in far northern New Jersey, especially above Interstate 80," Zarrow said. "Meanwhile, south of the I-78 corridor, there will probably be snowflakes flying around. But little to no accumulation is expected."

State offices will open two hours later than usual Tuesday.

NJ Transit rail will operate on a normal schedule. Bus Route Nos. 196 and 197 will originate and terminate at West Milford Park & Ride on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, 2023 due to the weather.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

