NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ NJ woman fighting eviction blows herself up in house full of cats

State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said a woman being served an eviction notice at her Roosevelt home refused to leave and told the trooper she would blow up the house.

⬛ NJ supermarket pulls water sourced near Ohio derailment

Stop & Shop says water is being pulled from its NJ shelves out of 'an abundance of caution.' It is sourced near the site of an Ohio train derailment.

⬛ Man electrocuted while hanging fiber optic cable in Hamilton, NJ

Hamilton police Sgt. Mark Watson said Dean Kitchin, 52, of Cherry Hill was working on fiber optic lines while standing on top of a box truck.

⬛ Whale spotted floating off Seaside Park, NJ beach

Clean Ocean Action said it was notified by Seaside Park's mayor John Peterson about the whale just before 11 a.m.

⬛ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has cool, new stuff for kids

Families with young kids will be able to enjoy some new attractions, slides, and dining options at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor this summer.

