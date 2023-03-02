🔺 Stop & Shop pulls bottles of Acadia Spring Water

🔺 The water is sourced near the site of a train derailment in Ohio

🔺 There has been no evidence of contamination

A major New Jersey supermarket chain is pulling bottles of spring water from its shelves over concerns about possible contamination from a recent train derailment.

Stop & Shop is removing gallon sized jugs of Acadia Spring Water, according to a spokesperson.

Acadia water is sourced just a few miles from where a freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

The Norfolk Southern train included tanker cars filled with vinyl chloride, a known cancer causing chemical. In order to avoid a massive explosion, crews released and burned off the chemical.

That prompted concerns about contamination to both the air and drinking water.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing as is regular testing of air and soil for any trace of hazardous substances.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson told NJ.com the removal of Acadia gallon jugs of spring water were out of an "abundance of caution," and there were no known customer concerns.

Customers who have purchased the water can return it to the store for a full refund.

The supermarket also made it clear no tests of the water has shown any hazardous chemicals.

A Pennsylvania supermarket chain has also removed Arcadia water from its' shelves as a precautionary measure.

For now, Stop & Shop is only believed to be removing the gallon jugs of water. The water is also sold in smaller bottles. It is not known if that water is from the same source in Ohio.

The water is sourced from springs in Columbiana County about 20-miles from the derailment site.

It is unknown what, if any, long-term effects the release of vinyl chloride will have on communities in and around the crash site. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency remain on site looking into potential effects, but has so far said water and soil samples have not shown significant concerns.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the derailment, but preliminary data indicates it could be due to a mechanical failure.

A U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on March 9. Among the witnesses called to testify is the CEO of Norfolk Southern Railroad.

