NJ Stop & Shops are hiring in one-day career fair Saturday

All 60 New Jersey Stop & Shop locations will take applications and conduct on-the-spot interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, for a variety of part-time openings, many of them unionized.

A release from the supermarket chain Thursday said the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments are hiring, with additional cashier, porter, bagger, and home shopper positions available. E-commerce roles are also open, according to the release.

For every candidate hired from Saturday's interviews, Stop & Shop said it will make a donation to Goodwill, capped at $10,000 total.

Positions provide up to 28 hours of work per week and include paid training, flexible scheduling and paid leave, and company discounts.

Maria Silvestri, Stop & Shop senior vice president of human resources, said in the release that many members of the chain's leadership team began as part-timers, and took advantage of further advancement opportunities.

All applicants must be 18 years or older with the exception of cashiers and baggers, who can apply at age 16 and up.

Those who cannot make it in person Saturday are encouraged to apply online.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

