Popular brands of flower sole in stores nationwide — including at New Jersey ShopRite and Stop & Shop locations — have been recalled because of potential contamination involving E. coli bacteria.

King Arthur Flour

King Arthur Flour Inc. voluntarily recalled 14,218 cases of 5-pound Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

The recalled flour had the following best used by dates and lot codes:

• BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

• BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

• BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.

ShopRite advises that the product can be brought back to the store for a refund. It is using robocalls to phone numbers registered on its Price Plus cards to notify customers, Tapinto.net reports .

According to King Arthur, Consumers who have any of the affected products should not eat or use them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund. ADM Milling Co. did report that some wheat used to make those lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

No products sold through the Vermont-based company's website were included in the voluntary recall.

Pilsbury Best

This weekend, Hometown Food Company also initiated a recall of two specific lots of its Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour, also sold in New Jersey stores. The product was manufactured by ADM Milling Co. at the company’s mill in Buffalo, NY.

Approximately 4,620 cases of impacted Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour were distributed to a limited number of retailers and distributors across 10 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to the company.

The affected product has the following UPC codes, lot codes and Best-If-Used-By dates:

• Pillsbury Best Bread Flour, UPC 0 5150020031 5, Lot Code 8 342, Best By Date JUN 08 2020

• Pillsbury Best Bread Flour, UPC 0 5150020031 5, Lot Code 8 343, Best By JUN 09 2020 540

E. coli typically causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools, according to federal health officials. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure, most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

