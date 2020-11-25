Stop & Shop and Amazon are both looking for workers

For people tossed out of work by the pandemic, at least two companies are looking for New Jersey employees. Grocery store chain Stop & Shop is looking to fill 100 positions that are primarily part time but are permanent positions; according to the company: “All part-time associates receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities.”

The jobs are in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front-end, night crew and online pick-up departments. Applicants must be 18 and can apply here. According to a press release issued by the company, “Stop & Shop is looking to hire applicants with a dedicated work ethic who share our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of service," said Mandy Koski, Regional Vice President of Stop & Shop. "We are a company that values people and will help them create a rewarding career."

E-commerce giant Amazon is also hiring; according to Mycentraljersey.com, the company plans to add 2,500 new workers for their Somerset distribution center that should be opening soon. These are permanent full-time positions and start at $15.75 an hour with benefits.

These jobs are separate from the ones announced last month when Amazon said it would be hiring 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide with 9,500 of them in New Jersey. To apply for either the permanent or temporary openings at any of the company’s New Jersey locations (some have sign on bonuses), go here. You can also sign up for text alerts when Amazon has openings near you.

