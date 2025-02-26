Where to do your Amazon returns now that your New Jersey Kohl’s is closing

The retail industry has been struggling the past few years, with plenty of iconic mall shops, department stores, nationwide chains and more being forced to shutter or downscale as companies grapple with rising operating costs, dwindling profits and a customer base that continues to turn toward the convenience of online shopping.

Kohl's is just one of the industry's latest victims, with the retail chain scheduled to close 27 of its under-performing stores across the U.S. by the end of spring 2025.

One of these soon-to-be-closed stores is in central New Jersey.

By early March, the Kohl's located at 72 Princeton Hightstown Road in East Windsor, NJ will close its doors for good.

Right now, the East Windsor Kohl's store is offering customers 30 percent off store-wide through closing, a sales associate confirms. (And yes, you can still redeem your eligible Kohl's Cash until its redemption date at this location.)

READ MORE: These are the NJ stores and businesses expected to close in 2025

While this is thankfully the only Kohl's closing in New Jersey (for now, anyway), it's bad news for customers who use this location to drop off their Amazon returns.

Since 2017, Kohl's has offered free and easy Amazon returns at its Kohl's Amazon Return Drop-Off centers.

Any given Kohl's location can receive hundreds of Amazon returns each day, and the return process is quite simple: You simply bring your return item(s) to your local Kohl's, walk up to the store's Amazon Returns drop-off counter, show the QR code you received after submitting your return request online and Kohl's will process and handle your return for you, free of charge.

If you're one of the many East Windsor Kohl's customers who have been doing their Amazon returns at this soon-to-be shuttered location, we do have some good news: There are plenty of other convenient and local places nearby where you can drop off your Amazon returns.

Whole Foods Market

Did you know more than 550 Whole Foods markets in the U.S. accept Amazon returns? You don't need a box or label to do your return either, as long as you have your return QR code handy.

Just bring your item up to the Whole Foods customer service station to initiate a return. Some Whole Foods locations have Amazon returns kiosks to make the process even faster.

The Whole Foods grocery store closest to the East Windsor Kohl's is located just 15 minutes down the road at 3495 US Rt. 1 South in Princeton, NJ.

Staples

Staples accepts Amazon returns free of charge, just like Kohl's.

All you have to do is show your return QR code to a store associate and Staples will pack, label and ship your return for you.

Luckily for local shoppers, there's a Staples located practically across the street from the East Windsor Kohl's location. The address is 440 US-130 East in East Windsor, NJ.

UPS Stores

UPS Stores and UPS Accent Point locations also accept Amazon returns. Plus, UPS will pack, label and ship your return for free!

To initiate an Amazon return via UPS, choose the UPS Store Drop-off option when selecting your return method. You'll receive a shipping code to show UPS when you drop off your return.

Other than official UPS store locations, some UPS Access Point locations include select CVS stores. The UPS Access Point location closest to the East Windsor Kohl's is located inside the CVS at 350 US-130 in East Windsor, NJ.

Check out a full list of local East Windsor, NJ UPS Access Point locations here.

Amazon Lockers

You can also drop off select Amazon returns at a nearby Amazon Locker, but not all returns qualify for this option.

If your return is eligible, the option will appear in your Amazon Online Returns Center when you initiate a return. You can then select the nearest Amazon Locker listed in the system for your return.

A heads up, though: Amazon Locker returns must be packaged in a box smaller than 18x14x12 inches. (The locker won't package your return for you.)