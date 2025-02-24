Kohl’s closing dozens of stores, here’s what’s going away in NJ

If you earned any Kohl’s Cash, you’d better use it quickly.

It’s been announced that more than two dozen Kohl’s stores are closing down, and yes, New Jersey is on the list of affected states. How much trouble is the beloved department store in? Known largely for its clothing but also selling kids’ toys, kitchen appliances, jewelry, and many other retail categories, the company says it’s mostly healthy.

"While Kohl's continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores," read a press release.

The good news for fans is that of dozens of Kohl’s locations across the state, only one is going dark. The Kohl’s in East Windsor at 72 Princeton Hightstown Road is closing down permanently. Not much consolation if that’s your location, but it’s mostly good news for loyal Kohl’s customers in the rest of the state.

It could have been worse. Northjersey.com points out some 7,000 retailers nationwide closed their doors last year. Joann Fabric shops announced this year that 500 will shut down around the country. Big Lots is closing 200. Macy’s is getting rid of 160 locations. Walgreens plans to cut a whopping 1.200 stores.

So, considering that Kohl’s is closing only 27 locations nationwide, this could have been worse. Now, my mom can still shop at Kohl’s in Linden. This means my kids will continue getting duplicates of every kiddie book and stuffed animal they sell, which I’m not sure is great news.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

