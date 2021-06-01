Looking for a part-time gig? Stop & Shop is hiring

One of New Jersey's largest grocery store chains is hiring. Stop & Shop, with 61 locations throughout the state, is looking to fill nearly 250 part-time jobs in a variety of departments including grocery, bakery, produce, seafood, deli and meat. Additionally, the company is also looking for baggers, porters and cashiers. Positions on the night crew are also available.

"Our stores are places where all associates feel they belong. Stop & Shop associates have a sense of pride in coming together to care for and make a difference for our customers, our associates and each other," said Michelle Castellana, Human Resources Director for Stop & Shop stores in New Jersey.

It's no secret that New Jersey employers are having a difficult time trying to find workers. Some employers blame the extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits as an incentive for people to stay home and not work. It's a suggestion that Gov. Phil Murphy continues to dismiss.

At a Memorial Day parade in Bergenfield on Monday, Murphy continued to insist that the ongoing worker shortage has nothing to do with the enhanced unemployment benefits, blaming child care challenges and fears over the pandemic for the shortage of workers. He also suggested businesses may be forced to pay their workers more in order to fill open positions.

The Stop & Shop positions provide workers between 12 to 28 hours of work each week. The company said in a press release that employees will receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers, baggers and porters must be at least 16 years old. All other position applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.