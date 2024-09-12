Another NJ Stop & Shop location closing soon — is it yours?

Doesn’t it seem like it is getting more difficult to go grocery shopping? Forget the prices on food items, although that has a lot to do with what is happening, more and more locations of certain stores are closing in New Jersey without a replacement.

Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Stop & Shop, announced a few weeks ago that they are changing strategies to grow the brand so they would be closing grocery store locations due to “underperformance”.

Stop & Shop in Highland Park

They confirmed that 32 stores were on the chopping block including 10 in New Jersey.

The previously announced closures in the Garden State are:

4861 Route 9, Howell

1221 NJ-27, Franklin Township

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

581 Stelton Road, Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave, Carlstadt

2275 W County Line Rd, Jackson

130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood

Two locations in Edison:

1083 Inman Ave.

1049 Route 1 South

Thanks to TAPinto Phillipsburg, the Phillipsburg location at 1278 US Highway 22 was already announced as one of the stores closing. However, as of September 9, the pharmacy has officially closed and the rest of the store will be closing on October 23.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.