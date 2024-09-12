Another NJ Stop & Shop location closing soon — is it yours?
Doesn’t it seem like it is getting more difficult to go grocery shopping? Forget the prices on food items, although that has a lot to do with what is happening, more and more locations of certain stores are closing in New Jersey without a replacement.
Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Stop & Shop, announced a few weeks ago that they are changing strategies to grow the brand so they would be closing grocery store locations due to “underperformance”.
They confirmed that 32 stores were on the chopping block including 10 in New Jersey.
The previously announced closures in the Garden State are:
4861 Route 9, Howell
1221 NJ-27, Franklin Township
505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
581 Stelton Road, Piscataway
625 Paterson Ave, Carlstadt
2275 W County Line Rd, Jackson
130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood
Two locations in Edison:
1083 Inman Ave.
1049 Route 1 South
Thanks to TAPinto Phillipsburg, the Phillipsburg location at 1278 US Highway 22 was already announced as one of the stores closing. However, as of September 9, the pharmacy has officially closed and the rest of the store will be closing on October 23.
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.