Muffin recall at 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop and Walmart stores in NJ

If you stopped for a morning muffin at 7-Eleven or picked some up at Stop & Shop or Walmart, you may want to toss it.

The FDA has announced a recall of muffins made by the Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation due to possible listeria contamination.

Listeria typically manifests as food poisoning with symptoms like fever and diarrhea, but in some cases can cause serious illness. Symptoms generally appear within four weeks of consuming contaminated food.

The recall effects muffins sold under the "Uncle Wally's" label as well as products sold under generic store brand names. A full list of the effected products can be found here.

In the notice posted on the FDA website, the agency says the recall was voluntary and does not effect any other Give and Go products other than the ones listed above.

There have been no known illnesses linked to the products, but the FDA says "consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them."

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Most Expensive House For Sale in Mercer County Located in Mercer County, the six bedroom and 10 bath home is listed for $9.75 million. The home has a movie theater, a bar, three bedrooms with balconies, and a three-bedroom carriage house. Outside, it has over 128 acres of property with a pool, a putting green, two ponds, and basketball and tennis courts.