SWEDESBORO - Take a look at the ground beef in the fridge or freezer. It may have been recalled and needs to be tossed out.

A Swedesboro, NJ-based establishment has recalled almost 121,000 pounds of its ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the ground beef products were made at Lakeside Refrigerated Services between Feb.1, 2022, and April 8, 2022.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Some products include Nature's Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima beef patties, and Marketside Butcher Wagyu beef, among others.

The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here.

The contamination was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, do some develop a more severe infection such as kidney failure.

FSIS has warned consumers not to eat the affected beef products. Throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Any questions regarding the recall can be made at customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

