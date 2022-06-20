Freshpet recalls some of its dog food over contamination worry

Dog owners, listen up!

Freshpet is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From The Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe, due to potential contamination with salmonella.

The affected products include the 4.5-pound bag with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022. The bags were sold at Target and Walmart stores in several states, including New Jersey.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and humans when handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.

FreshPet recall (Photo Credit: USFDA website)

If your dog has consumed the recalled product, it’s best to call your veterinarian for further instructions.

Pet parents should stop feeding this product to their dogs, and dispose of it immediately.

No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

To date, Freshpet has not received any reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction.

Pet parents who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1.800.285.0563 Mon. through Fri., 9 am–9 pm and Sat. through Sun. 9 am--1 pm or visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22External Link Disclaimer.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

