NJ stores spread word of popular snack recall over salmonella scare
🚩 Popular snack food recalled
🚩 FDA says potential salmonella contamination
🚩 Stores in NJ were calling customers on record
A very popular snack item for families has been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide, over concerns of potential salmonella contamination.
The Quaker Oats Company on Friday announced the recall of a number of granola bars and granola cereals, sold individually and in various packages, some with other snack foods that were not under the recall.
Consumers were advised to check their pantries and throw away any of the products on the recall list — with a variety of best-by dates that stretch well into 2024.
NJ grocery stores alert customers
On Friday evening, grocery stores in New Jersey — including Wegman’s and Costco — were making calls to customers whose purchases had included the recalled items, dating back to the start of 2023.
The products being recalled included multiple flavors of Quaker Chewy Bars, including chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and cookies and cream.
Other items under the same recall were Quaker Chewy Dipps, Quaker Puffed Granola Cereal, and Quaker Simply Granola, in several different flavors and sizes.
As of Friday, Quaker had received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration website.
Questions and concerns were being directed to Quaker Consumer Relations (10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or by visiting the website www.quakergranolarecall.com
For the full list of recalled items, including package photos, click here.
Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
In rare circumstances, according to the FDA, infection with salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman
25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
The most popular Christmas decorations in the US
Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle
Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old
Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi