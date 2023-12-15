🚩 Popular snack food recalled

🚩 FDA says potential salmonella contamination

🚩 Stores in NJ were calling customers on record

A very popular snack item for families has been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide, over concerns of potential salmonella contamination.

The Quaker Oats Company on Friday announced the recall of a number of granola bars and granola cereals, sold individually and in various packages, some with other snack foods that were not under the recall.

Consumers were advised to check their pantries and throw away any of the products on the recall list — with a variety of best-by dates that stretch well into 2024.

Quaker Granola product recall (Canva) Quaker Granola product recall (Canva) loading...

NJ grocery stores alert customers

On Friday evening, grocery stores in New Jersey — including Wegman’s and Costco — were making calls to customers whose purchases had included the recalled items, dating back to the start of 2023.

The products being recalled included multiple flavors of Quaker Chewy Bars, including chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and cookies and cream.

Other items under the same recall were Quaker Chewy Dipps, Quaker Puffed Granola Cereal, and Quaker Simply Granola, in several different flavors and sizes.

As of Friday, Quaker had received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration website.

Quaker Granola product recall (Canva) Quaker Granola product recall (Canva) loading...

Questions and concerns were being directed to Quaker Consumer Relations (10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or by visiting the website www.quakergranolarecall.com

For the full list of recalled items, including package photos, click here.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, according to the FDA, infection with salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Want to take these songs on the go with you? Here's the Spotify playlist Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle