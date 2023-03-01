Whale spotted floating off Seaside Park, NJ beach

SEASIDE PARK — A whale was spotted floating off an Ocean County beach Wednesday morning.

Clean Ocean Action said it was notified by Seaside Park's mayor John Peterson about the whale just before 11 a.m. They informed the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which is sending a team to the beach.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center told New Jersey 101.5 that the whale was spotted floating off the L Street beach in Seaside Park.

It's not clear if the whale is the same one found Monday floating near Ambrose Channel, the main shipping channel in and out of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

An 8-foot bottlenose dolphin was found washed up on a beach in Avalon Monday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is performing a necropsy to determine a cause of death.

Eleven whales have beached themselves at New Jersey and New York beaches since December.

Whale floating off L Street in Seaside Park 3/1/23 (Trisha DeVoe)

