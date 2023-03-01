Man electrocuted while hanging fiber optic cable in Hamilton, NJ

🔴 Dean Kitchin, 52, of Cherry Hill was working with fiber optic lines while on top of the box truck

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A man was electrocuted while working on top of a box truck Wednesday morning.

Dean Kitchin, 52, of Cherry Hill, was working with fiber optic lines while on top of the box truck parked on Gold Drive, an industrial park off Route 130 northbound just north of Route 195, police Sgt. Mark Watson said.

Burned to death on a truck

Firefighters were already working to extinguish the flames when police noticed human remains on top of the box truck.

An investigation determined Kitchen was electrocuted by a live power line, according to Watson. Foul play is not suspected in the incident.

OSHA spokeswoman Leni Fortson said OSHA is investigating Kitchin's death.

