NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Confirmed tornado in Jackson, NJ destroys warehouse, dome, homes

A tornado was confirmed in Jackson on April 1, 2023 during a severe thunderstorm throughout the state that caused significant property damage.

⬛ 3 big lessons learned from Saturday's tornado outbreak in NJ

As officials survey the damage from this weekend's tornadoes and residents start the clean up, let's consider some takeaways from this significant storm.

⬛ NJ cheer coach charged with sexual assault of young students

Cheer coach Jonathan Ryker of Hammonton is charged with the sexual assault of two minors who were students at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton.

⬛ There’s a new #1 — which is the healthiest county in New Jersey?

Dozens upon dozens of measures should be considered when determining the health of a community in the Garden State.

⬛ Teen driver runs stop sign, hits cop car in Egg Harbor, NJ

A police officer was sent to the hospital after an SUV collided with his cruiser in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

