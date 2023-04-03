Teen driver runs stop sign, hits cop car in Egg Harbor, NJ

🔺 SUV collided with a police cruiser in Egg Harbor Township

🔺 Teen driver charged with running a stop sign

🔺 An officer was taken to the hospital

A teen driver is charged with running a flashing stop sign and plowing into a police cruiser in Egg Harbor Township Sunday evening.

Police say Officer Robert Platanella was in his cruiser heading East on Delaware Avenue in Egg Harbor around 5:51 p.m. Sunday. As he approached the intersection of Ridge Avenue, a 2007 Buick SUV crossed into his path.

The intersection of Delaware and Ridge Avenues in Egg Harbor Township, NJ (Google) The intersection of Delaware and Ridge Avenues in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In a news release, investigators claim the 17-year-old male driver of the SUV "disregarded the stop sign at the intersection," and caused the accident.

Officer Platanella was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. His injuries are not believed to be severe.

Family members took the 17-year-old-driver to the hospital. It is not known if he suffered any injuries.

A flashing stop sign at the intersection of Delaware and Ridge Avenues in Egg Harbor Township, NJ (Google) A flashing stop sign at the intersection of Delaware and Ridge Avenues in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

He was issued two traffic summons related to the crash, but police did not reveal the specific charges.

The accident is being investigated by Officer Nathan Lahr and Officer Patrick Daly of the Traffic Safety Unit. Any questions regarding the crash should be directed to the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-8661

