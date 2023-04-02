NJ cheer coach charged with sexual assault of young students

🔴 A 25-year-old cheer coach is charged with the sexual assault of students

A cheer coach is charged with the sexual assault of his underage students at a Southampton cheerleading facility.

State Police announced the charges against Jonathan Ryker, 25, of Hammonton on Friday.

The investigation began last year in August after authorities were informed that Ryker had sent explicit content to a minor on social media, according to police. During the eight-month investigation, detectives were able to identify a second victim.

Rockstar Cheer went to Dallas in February 2022 to compete in a National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship. Under the team name Migos, they won the L4.2 Senior Coed division.

Ryker also frequently posted about the program on social media including Facebook and TikTok. He amassed over 25,000 followers on TikTok but the account is now private.

Along with sexual assault, Ryker is also charged with child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact. He is being held at Burlington County jail.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact State Police at 609-859-2282.

