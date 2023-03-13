NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Nor'Easter Storm

Parts of New Jersey will see accumulating snow

https://nj1015.com/nj-will-be-clipped-by-snowy-rainy-windy-noreaster-monday-tuesday/

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Strike could cancel classes at Rutgers University

Union members have authorized a university wide walkout if a new contract cannot be reached over Spring Break.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ hospitals carefully monitoring asthma medication shortage

The inhalation solution has been listed on the FDA's list of shortages since the fall, but supply issues could become even more prevalent now that a major manufacturer of the drug has stopped production.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ rallies around Deptford cop shot in fatal foot chase

Authorities have identified a Deptford cop shot in a struggle on Friday as Officer Bobby Shisler and the suspect as Mitchell Negron.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Gov. Murphy is '1,000%' behind President Biden reelection bid

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says President Joe Biden has his full support for reelection in the 2024 race.

Click HERE to read more.

