Gov. Murphy is ‘1,000%’ behind President Biden reelection bid

🔵 Gov. Murphy is "1,000% behind" President Biden in 2024

🔵 There's been widespread speculation about Murphy's ambitions for the oval office

🔵 Most polled New Jerseyans did not want Murphy to run as of November

Gov. Murphy says he more than fully supports President Joe Biden for reelection amid speculation that New Jersey's governor is considering a run for the Oval Office.

Appearing Sunday on "Face the Nation" hosted by Margaret Brennan, Murphy did not deny future presidential ambitions. But for the upcoming 2024 presidential race, the governor made it clear he supports the Democratic incumbent.

"I haven't really looked beyond that he certainly is going to run," Murphy said. "He deserves to run. He's earned that right. I think he's had a great run here. And I'm gonna be 1,000% behind him."

President Biden has not yet announced a reelection bid. A tweet from the CBS program indicated that Murphy is "among a select group" advising the president on the matter. But the governor denied knowing when an announcement might come.

"I'm not sure I've got any insight information on that," Murphy said. "I know, we're all sort of expecting it's next week, next month, whatever it might be. My guess is it's sooner than later. But that's something that the President himself will decide."

Speculation on a Murphy 2024 presidential run

The speculation on whether Murphy would throw his hat into the 2024 primary race to possibly challenge Biden appeared to peak this past summer.

A group chaired by Murphy's wife, Tammy Murphy, spent $2 million on ad buys in June 2022. As he is already in his second term, the governor cannot run to keep Drumthwacket in 2025.

AP AP loading...

An April 2022 Monmouth University Poll found Murphy had a 55% approval rating among residents in the Garden State. But 56% of those surveyed also said that he would not make a good president.

Then in November, a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll found that only 30% of Democrats surveyed in the state said that Murphy should run for the big job. Around 50% of Democrats said he should not.

