Christie or Murphy for president? NJ says don’t bother

Phil Murphy for president?

How about another White House run for Chris Christie?

New Jersey voters say don't bother.

A new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows little to no encouragement from New Jersey Democrats and Republicans for the current or former governors to seek the highest office in the land.

Just 30% of Democrats in the state say that they think Murphy should run for President in 2024. 50% percent say that he should not run.

Murphy has said he supports President Joe Biden, but if Biden decides not to seek another term, he has left the door open to launching his own bid. Murphy cannot run for another term as New Jersey governor.

FDU pollster Dan Cassino says, "Murphy is counting on the idea that gubernatorial experience translates into Presidential prospects, but even Democrats who think he’s done a good job in the state house don't want him running for President."

Murphy has given no time table for a decision on running for president, and says it would all depend on Biden's decision to run or not.

"If he wants any kind of constituency in 2024, he's going to have to hope for a widespread outbreak of political amnesia." - FDU Pollster Dan Cassino on a possible Chris Christie presidential run

The news isn't any better for Chris Christie. In fact, it is worse.

A full 80% of New Jersey Republicans say he should not run. Only 12% think he should.

Among the GOP, Christie has not done himself any favors criticizing Donald Trump and saying the party should move on from the former president.

Going back and forth between cozying up to Trump and attacking him means that Christie has managed to alienate just about everyone in the Republican Party,” said Cassino. "If he wants any kind of constituency in 2024, he's going to have to hope for a widespread outbreak of political amnesia."

Christie has said if he "sees a path to victory," he will run again in 2024 and his decision will not be based on whether Trump runs or not. The former governor says he will likely make a decision early next year.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.



