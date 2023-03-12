🔴 A cop shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition is recovering

🔴 Authorities have identified the officer and the suspected shooter

🔴 A GoFundMe for Officer Bobby Shisler has raised over $76,000

DEPTFORD — A police officer is recovering in the hospital with the support of his community after a shooting that injured him and left a suspect dead.

Officer Robert Shisler of the Deptford police conducted a stop on a pedestrian on Delsea Drive at 12:38 p.m. on Friday, according to the Attorney General's Office. Authorities identified the man as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr. and said he took off running.

The foot chase ended in a struggle between the two men near Doman Avenue. During the struggle, both Shisler and Negron were shot.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene around 1 p.m. while Shisler was taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden. As of Sunday morning, Shisler was listed in stable condition, according to the OAG.

Deptford cop shot gets NJ's support

As Shisler underwent surgery at the hospital for a bullet wound to his leg, NBC Philadelphia reported that his fellow officers gathered outside the building and were seen hugging.

The Deptford police on social media thanked local residents for their prayers and support. And the NJ State PBA thanked an unnamed citizen for rushing to Shisler's aid.

"Thank you to the citizen who helped save his life. Thank you to the three officers who applied a tourniquet and rushed him to the hospital," the NJSPBA said on Twitter. "Bobby has a long recovery."

In less than two days, a verified GoFundMe for Shisler's family has raised more than $76,000. A list of top donors includes police unions and first responder groups from Gloucester County and New Jersey, as well as individuals and families.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting in accordance with state law.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

