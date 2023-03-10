Officer is shot, suspect dead in Deptford, NJ shooting, reports say

🔴 Businesses were told to lock their doors during a police chase on foot

🔴 A police officer is hospitalized and a suspect is dead, according to reports

🔴 Police are focusing their investigation in two locations around Deptford

DEPTFORD — A police officer was injured and a suspect shot dead following a foot chase Friday afternoon.

Businesses were told to lock their doors during the chase in the area of Central Avenue and Delsea Drive near Archbishop Damiano School around 1 p.m., according to 6 ABC Action News.

The chase ended with the officer hospitalized and the suspect dead.

The Gloucester County Prosector's Office would not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the extent of the officer's injuries except that there is no longer a threat to the area.

NBC Philadelphia reported the police investigation was focused on two areas, Delsea Drive in Westville north of Route 295 and Doman Avenue near Cobblestone Lane in Deptford. The officer who was injured returned fire after being shot in the femur, according to NBC Philadelphia.

"We need a lot of prayers right now. Pray for all the doctors and nurses helping us at this hour," the NJ PBA wrote on its Twitter account.

The PBA in a second tweet said officers took the injured officer to Cooper University Hospital. The officer was out of surgery just before 4 p.m. and in stable condition, according to PBA President Patrick Colligan.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

