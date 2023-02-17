NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday

⬛ Furious parents blast NJ school leaders after teen's suicide

Hundreds attended a Central Regional School District Board of Education meeting Thursday, decrying the school’s weak response to bullying.

⬛ Rutgers student killed in Rt. 18 crash, Iselin man arrested

Police said 21-year-old Max Spivak was killed in a wrong-way Route 18 collision adjacent to the Rutgers campus. Nageswar Polamuri, 42, of Iselin, was arrested hours later for fleeing, police said.

⬛ Home is your castle? When you can use a gun in NJ to defend yourself

Answers to questions about the use of deadly force in protection of your person and property in New Jersey

⬛ Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

How to verify the state got your application and answers to other questions

⬛ Feels like February

Changing weather and cooler for the weekend in NJ

