🔵 A 2-vehicle crash on Route 18 around 1 a.m. killed a 21-year-old Rutgers student

🔵 After fleeing the scene, police eventually arrested Nageswar Polamuri, of Iselin

🔵 Max Spivak was a senior at Rutgers who grew up in Marlboro

A 42-year-old driver from Iselin was criminally charged, hours after a wrong-way, hit and run crash killed a 21-year-old Rutgers University student, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Rutgers University police.

Max Spivak, an Old Bridge resident, was killed in the collision just before 1 a.m. in the highway's south-bound lanes, near the Piscataway and New Brunswick border.

Nageswar Polamuri was tracked down later Thursday and was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, Ciccone said.

Rt 18 around Rutgers University campus, New Brunswick and Piscataway area

Spivak was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Spivak grew up in Marlboro and was very active with CTR Soccer, first as a young athlete and most recently as a master trainer in the private youth sports program, according to the CTR website and Spivak's personal Instagram account.

According to his LinkedIn account, he was a senior at Rutgers and was majoring in Sports Management.

Anyone with crash information or surveillance footage was asked to contact Patrolman William Kloos of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-7647 or Sergeant Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

