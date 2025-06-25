Heat drops dozens at Paterson graduation — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office shield Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office shield loading...

🚨The child was unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Perth Amboy

🚨No one has been charged with the baby's death

🚨An investigation is ongoing

PERTH AMBOY — The death of a child at a residential daycare on Friday is under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a 10:30 a.m. call to 911 came from the daycare inside a home on McKeon Street about an unresponsive baby. The baby was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Ciccone said the baby was sleeping on a cot and unresponsive when first responders arrived.

The treasurer of the Absecon PTO is arrested and charged with theft after $32,000 goes missing from the organization's funds (Absecon Public Schools via Facebook/Canva) The treasurer of the Absecon PTO is arrested and charged with theft after $32,000 goes missing from the organization's funds (Absecon Public Schools via Facebook/Canva) loading...

💰 An Absecon PTO treasurer has been charged with theft

💰 She is accused of stealing $32,000 from the organization

💰 Authorities say she deposited the money into personal accounts

ABSECON — The former treasurer of an Atlantic County parent-teacher organization has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the group.

According to the Absecon Police Department, resident Khristi Mannery, 41, was arrested following an investigation into financial discrepancies within the Absecon Parent Teacher Organization.

In May, police were notified of several irregularities in the PTO’s financial accounts. A thorough investigation revealed that money collected during PTO-run and sponsored events were not deposited into the organization’s accounts.

Police said Mannery, who was PTO treasurer at the time and had access to the funds, deposited over $32,000 into her personal accounts.

The New Jersey General Assembly has passed a bill to make human composting, or natural organic reduction, legal (Rick Rickman)(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) The New Jersey General Assembly has passed a bill to make human composting, or natural organic reduction, legal (Rick Rickman)(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) loading...

🔴 General Assembly passes bill to legalize human composting

🔴 Process costs thousands of dollars per individual

🔴 Experts have concerns that it's offensive to some cultures

New Jersey residents may soon be able to choose human composting after death, a new alternative to burial or cremation that turns their bodies into food for plants.

What is human composting?

Natural organic reduction, or human composting, is the "supervised decomposition" of a dead person, according to Samantha Minchello with the New Jersey State Funeral Directors' Association.

A dead person's body is placed into a large tank with other natural materials like wood chips and straw.

The end result is around one cubic yard of soil-like product that can be used to nourish plants and trees.

"Natural organic reduction offers consumers an alternative they may be attracted to because they find it environmentally friendly or conceptually appealing," Minchello said.

The process can take up to six months.

And it could cost up to $7,000 per individual.

JFK High School commencement at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson 6/23/25 JFK High School commencement at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson 6/23/25 (Andre Sayegh) loading...

☀️ Commencement for Paterson's six high schools were held at Hinchliffe Stadium

☀️ Temperatures were already in the 90s when commencement started

☀️ Dozens of people were treated for heat-related illness during the ceremonies

PATERSON — Nearly 150 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during high school commencement ceremonies at historic Hinchliffe Stadium on Monday morning.

Commencement for International High School and John F. Kennedy High School was followed by Eastside High School, P-TECH High School, the Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts, STARS Academy/STARS T.I.E.S. Program and STEAM High School in the afternoon.

After a 9 a.m. start, temperatures quickly jumped into the 90s.

"Monday's high temperature at nearby Teterboro Airport reached 99 degrees. With the high humidity factored in, the heat index maxed out at 111. There is no denying that is extreme, dangerous heat," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Dryerman Family , Tesla S Dryerman Family (Max Dryerman via GoFundMe) , Tesla S (Canva/Townsquare illustration) loading...

✅ The Tesla carrying members of the Dryerman family veered off the Parkway

✅ The lawsuit contends Tesla's 'dangerous design' caused the fatal crash

A New Jersey man has filed a federal lawsuit against Tesla over crash on the Garden State Parkway that claimed the life of his parents and younger sister.

His father, David Dryerman, 54, was behind the wheel of a 2024Tesla S that went off the northbound Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge near the Metropark exit on Sept. 14, according to State Police.

The vehicle struck a sign, a guardrail and a concrete bridge support.

Dryerman, his 17-year-old daughter Brooke and wife Michelle, 54, were killed. They had been returning from the Sea. Hear. Now. concert in Asbury Park.

