PATERSON — Nearly 150 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during high school commencement ceremonies at historic Hinchliffe Stadium on Monday morning.

Commencement for International High School and John F. Kennedy High School was followed by Eastside High School, P-TECH High School, the Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts, STARS Academy/STARS T.I.E.S. Program and STEAM High School in the afternoon.

After a 9 a.m. start, temperatures quickly jumped into the 90s.

"Monday's high temperature at nearby Teterboro Airport reached 99 degrees. With the high humidity factored in, the heat index maxed out at 111. There is no denying that is extreme, dangerous heat," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

16 people hospitalized during graduations

Paterson Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Macones told NJ.com that 50 people were treated for heat illnesses and nine people taken to hospitals in the morning, while 100 were treated and seven were hospitalized in the afternoon.

Schools Superintendent Laurie W. Newell said that despite preparations by the district in anticipation of the heat, the afternoon ceremony was shortened.

"In anticipation of high temperatures, the district implemented numerous precautionary measures to help keep everyone safe. These included on-site EMTs, multiple cooling stations, cold bottled water, shaded areas, wet paper towels, ice, and large industrial fans to provide airflow. Our dedicated staff also actively monitored students throughout the event, responding quickly whenever assistance was needed," Newell said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Dangerous record breaking heat continues Tuesday

Sign at Hinchcliffe Stadium during Paterson's high school commencements 6/23/25 Sign at Hinchcliffe Stadium during Paterson's high school commencements 6/23/25 (Andre Sayegh) loading...

Paterson mayor declares state of emergency

Mayor Andre Sayegh, who attended the morning commencement, said he and OEM Coordinator made the call to cancel the afternoon ceremony because it was the "humane thing to do." The city will host a celebration at City Hall on Friday.

He later declared a state of emergency, which canceled all outdoor activities. The Democrat told NorthJersey.com he suggested holding the ceremonies indoors.

The district wanted the commencements outdoors at Hinchliffe Stadium to give seniors a "grand and memorable send-off," according to Board of Education President, Commissioner Eddie Gonzalez.

"While the extreme heat did unfortunately cause illness and forced our ceremonies to be cut short, the spirit of our graduates was undeniable. They showcased immense pride and joy in a historic setting. We’re incredibly proud of the resilient class of 2025."

The recently restored bowl shaped stadium built in 1932 seats 10,000 on concrete and aluminum seats. It is owned by the Paterson Board of Education and renovated at a cost of $109 million, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority told NorthJersey.com.

