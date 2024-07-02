Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

A 34-year-old Perth Amboy man has been charged with murder, after his elderly grandmother was found killed in her own home, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Monday evening.

Raymond Maldonado has also been charged with fourth-degree contempt, for violation of a restraining order.

The body of 80-year-old Awilda Verrette was discovered at her State Street residence on Sunday, by a relative who called 911 shortly after 1 p.m.

A longtime court officer from New Jersey has been accused of scamming over $1.5 million dollars from work, before moving south and pursuing a new career as a screenwriter.

Bruce Piekarsky worked for the state Administrative Office of the Courts for a number of years, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2021, Bergen Courts stepped in and took over collecting money in connection with civil court orders previously assigned to Piekarsky.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez's sister came to her brother’s defense Monday, testifying at the start of the defense presentation at his bribery trial that she wasn't surprised to learn that the Democrat stored cash at home because “it's a Cuban thing.”

Caridad Gonzalez, 80, was called by Menendez's lawyers to support their argument that hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash found in the Menendez's residence during a 2022 raid was not unusual for a man whose parents fled Cuba in 1951 with only the cash hidden at home.

KEANSBURG — A local man who was shot by police on Memorial Day and died over two weeks later has been identified by state officials.

Willem Roman was wielding a running chainsaw when he was shot by a Keansburg police officer on May 27, according to the Attorney General's Office. He died on June 14, the office said on Monday.

Authorities also revealed the identities of the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

New Jersey continues to be one of the nation's most expensive spots for renters, according to a yearly state-by-state report.

With the goal of spending no more than 30% of income on rent, workers would need to earn more than $38 per hour in order to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment in the Garden State, finds the Out of Reach report published by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey.

⬛ NJ suspends Trump liquor licenses

Liquor licenses have been suspended at two of Donald Trump's golf courses in New jersey.

State officials confirm non-renewals for Trump National facilities in Colts Neck and Bedminster.

State law denies liquor licenses to anyone convicted of a felony involving 'moral turpitude.' Trump's conviction for paying hush money to a porn star could qualify.

A hearing on the matter will be held later this month. Interim liquor permits have been issued until then.

