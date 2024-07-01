🚔 Man dies after being shot by Keansburg police on Memorial Day

KEANSBURG — A local man who was shot by police on Memorial Day and died over two weeks later has been identified by state officials.

Willem Roman was wielding a running chainsaw when he was shot by a Keansburg police officer on May 27, according to the Attorney General's Office. He died on June 14, the office said on Monday.

Authorities also revealed the identities of the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

According to the OAG, Patrolman John Swartz first attempted to subdue Roman with a taser. Patrolman Tyler Manges has been identified as the police officer who used his service weapon to shoot the 46-year-old Keansburg man.

Investigation into Keansburg police shooting still underway

An investigation into the fatal police shooting over one month ago remains ongoing, the OAG said.

Authorities said police were called to a home on Seabreeze Way around 1:07 p.m. on May 27 for a well-being check. Property records show Roman owns a house on the street near Highland Avenue.

The police officers went inside and saw Roman with a running chainsaw and other weapons, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation found Swartz and Manges used their weapons after Roman approached them with the chainsaw, according to officials.

Roman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He died 18 days later.

Remembered for love of music, technology

An obituary for Roman said that was a lifelong Keansburg resident who worked as a forklift operator at the A&P warehouse in Edison.

Roman had a passion for music and a talent for working on computers that he shared with his family and friends, the obituary said.

His life was a testament to simple joys, according to the obituary.

"Will Roman will be deeply missed, but the memories he created will forever be a source of comfort and happiness for his family and friends," it said.

